Meryl Streep attended an intimate Lykke Li concert and people are freaking out

You already know she has great taste in quality movies, but who knew Meryl Streep’s ace musical preferences skewed hipster?

Regardless, it seems as if the queens have aligned as EW has confirmed the three-time Oscar-winning actress attended an intimate Lykke Li concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, soaking up the Swedish musician’s somber sounds at the Moroccan Lounge.

As the venue reportedly has a 275-person capacity, surprised attendees obviously recognized Streep among the crowd and wasted no time tweeting about it.

casually talked with twin shadow and meryl streep is standing by me while i grind to lykke li “deep end” WHAT R U DOING 2NITE? pic.twitter.com/OfX13OyJZg — Zack Martin (@OHzackattack) May 23, 2018

“Meryl Streep is standing by me while I grind to Lykke Li,” one user wrote alongside a photo of Streep at the show. “Umm….so I’m at this dive bar sort of concert for Lykke Li right now and literally MERYL STREEP is here,” another added. “Like just taking in the show with her daughter crammed into this tiny ass room like a normal person.”

Umm….so I’m at this dive bar sort of concert for Lykke Li right now and literally MERYL STREEP is here. Like just taking in the show with her daughter crammed into this tiny ass room like a normal person. — Tyler LaCount (@LaCount_Dracula) May 23, 2018

Sources tell EW Streep’s daughters, actresses Grace and Mamie Gummer, are fans of the Swedish singer-songwriter’s work, and even attended an album listening party in April for Li’s fourth full-length studio album, So Sad So Sexy, due out June 8 via RCA.

Li previously unveiled a series of gorgeous music videos for the LP’s three singles — “Utopia,” “Deep End,” and “Hard Rain” — in recent weeks. The “Hard Rain” visual (above), which dropped Tuesday, sees Li engaged in a wild romance with an unnamed man (played by actor Moley Talhaoui) she previously met in the iPhone-shot clip for “Deep End.”

So Sad So Sexy is available here for pre-order ahead of its June 8 release. Watch the video for “Hard Rain” (and a fan video from Tuesday’s concert) above.