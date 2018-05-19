Elton John performs at royal wedding for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

While those Spice Girls reunion rumors seem like a bust, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry scored another heavy hitter for the royal wedding’s entertainment on Saturday.

The Rocket Man himself, Elton John, performed for the lunchtime reception, hosted by Queen Elizabeth at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, a statement from Kensington Palace confirmed.

The reception, which was open to all 600 guests who attended the marriage ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, doesn’t seem like the kind of occasion that would allow for cellphone footage. But while there is no video of this performance just yet, a guest told PEOPLE that John played a number of songs, including a dedication of 1971’s “Tiny Dancer” for the bride.

“Prince Harry asked Sir Elton to perform at the Reception which was hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle,” the palace statement reads. “Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family.”

John was a close friend of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. He performed “Candle in the Wind” at her funeral in 1997.

The “I’m Still Standing” singer had said in March that he hadn’t received an invitation to the royal wedding, though he had already rescheduled two of his Las Vegas performances for The Million Dollar Piano that were originally set for the weekend in question.

There had also been talk of the Spice Girls reuniting for the occasion after Mel B told the hosts of The Real that she and her group members got invitations to the nuptials. Mel C then told the Herald Sun that they were “never invited” and “never asked to perform.” However, Victoria Beckham was present at the ceremony on Saturday with husband David Beckham, and Emma Bunton tweeted a photo about her “wedding house party.”

John told ITV’s Lorraine in January that he “spent some time” with Prince Harry in Sicily the previous summer and “could tell that he was totally in love.”

“He didn’t really discuss much personally,” he added, “but he said ‘I’m in love,’ and I thought, good for you.”