Backstreet Boys drop new song 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart,' first single in nearly five years

Backstreet’s back with a new single for the first time since 2013.

The Backstreet Boys unveiled their latest track, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” Wednesday in anticipation of their upcoming tenth studio album. And it’s a shimmering pop jam about the anxieties of courtship.

“I’m not that kind of person who can / fall in and out of love with you / that’s not what love’s supposed to do,” the group sings during the Stuart Crichton/Jamie Hartman-produced tune. The chorus continues: “Baby don’t go breaking my heart / ‘Cuz it’s the only one I got.”

The group — including members Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, and Brian Littrell — announced the single’s release earlier this week on Instagram, unveiling the single cover and writing, “Excuse the dad joke, but… we’re back.”

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — and its accompanying choreography-heavy music video — is the first song The Backstreet Boys have released since dropping”Show ‘Em (What You’re Made Of),” the final single from their ninth LP In a World Like This, nearly five years ago.

The release follows the band’s recent celebration of their 25th anniversary as a musical act, and their headlining Las Vegas residency, which launched back in March 2017 and is scheduled to end in November of this year.

“I want to create new memories. We’ve been singing the same songs for almost 25 years,” Littrell recently told PEOPLE of the group’s outlook on the future. “It’s not that we’re not excited to sing our old hits, but we want to grow, too. We don’t want to be stuck in what was. We want to continue to grow with our fans.”

Watch the “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” music video above.