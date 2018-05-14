Watch Dave Grohl's daughter join him onstage to sing Adele's 'When We Were Young'

Covering Adele should never be taken lightly; luckily Dave Grohl and daughter Violet Grohl pulled it off over the weekend.

The two Grohls took the stage in Oakland, California on Saturday to perform an acoustic cover of Adele’s “When We Were Young” during a benefit concert. Despite only being 12 years old, the young singer had no problem taking on the British powerhouse’s hit single as her dad played back up on acoustic guitar. The performance was part of the Notes & Words benefit that raised money for the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.

As if that rendition wasn’t enough of a show of talent from the Grohl family, the Foo Fighters’ frontman then invited his younger daughter Harper to the stage to play drums while Violet provided backup vocals and Grohl played his band’s song “The Sky Is a Neighborhood.” Later, Violet was back singing, as she performed lead vocals on Queen’s “We Will Rock You” while her sister played drums.

This wasn’t the girls’ first taste of stardom having previously appeared in the music video for “The Sky Is a Neighborhood.” Harper also joined her dad in concert back in June 2017 — when she was just eight years old — during a Foo Fighters gig in Iceland.

Watch the video above.