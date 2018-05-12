Eurovision contestant SuRie keeps her cool after stage crasher grabs mic

A male stage crasher interrupted Eurovision contestant SuRie during the live show on Saturday. Still, she persisted.
The performer from the U.K. was well into her song “Storm” when a man ran out on stage. He grabbed the mic from her hands and appeared to shout something about Nazis of the U.K. media, according to viewers tweeting about the incident on social media.
He was quickly set upon by security and taken into custody, and SuRie did not lose her composure. Instead, she clapped to the beat of the music while the man was being removed. When she reclaimed her mic, she got the crowd riled up for the final verse.
“Just to confirm SuRie is ok. More news when we get it,” a tweet from the BBC’s official account for Eurovision read at the time.
Some fans slammed the stage crasher as “absolutely disgusting” and threw their support behind SuRie.
“She should of had the opportunity to sing again,” one Twitter user wrote.
According to the EBU, “SuRie was offered the option to perform again,” but she and her team “are extremely proud of her performance and have together decided that there is absolutely no reason to perform the song again.”
“The EBU regrets a stage invasion took place the U.K. performance at the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Lisbon this evening,” a lengthier statement released later read. “The person responsible is currently in police custody.”
Through it all, SuRie channeled the message of her song: “Storms don’t last forever, forever, remember/ We can hold our hands together through the storm oh-oh! Through the storm oh-oh!”
