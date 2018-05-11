Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison found dead at 36

Scott Hutchison, the Scottish singer of indie rock back Frightened Rabbit, was found dead on Thursday night after he had been reported missing by his family. He was 36.

Scotland Police confirmed the news, sharing a statement from his family.

“As a family, we are utterly devastated with the tragic loss of our beloved Scott,” it read, via CNN. “Despite his disappearance and the recent concerns over his mental health, we had all remained positive and hopeful that he would walk back through the door, having taken some time away to compose himself. Scott, like many artists, wore his heart on his sleeve, and that was evident in the lyrics of his music and the content of many of his social media posts.”

“Depression is a horrendous illness that does not give you any alert or indication as to when it will take hold of you,” the statement added. “We are immensely proud of him for being so open with his struggles. His willingness to discuss these matters in the public domain undoubtedly raised awareness of mental health issues and gave others confidence and belief to discuss their own issues.”

Hutchison had been reported missing on Wednesday, having been last spotted near the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, Scotland. He had tweeted the night before, “Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones.”

He added another concerning note shortly after: “I’m away now. Thanks.”

Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones. — Scott Hutchison (@owljohn) May 8, 2018

I’m away now. Thanks. — Scott Hutchison (@owljohn) May 8, 2018

The band had posted a series of messages on their official website and social media channels in an attempt to find Hutchison. According to the BBC, his body was found at Port Edgar, and the family was brought in to identify him on Friday.

Frightened Rabbit members Grant Hutchison, Billy Kennedy, Andy Monaghan, and Simon Liddell released a joint statement after the news of Hutchison’s death became public.

“There are no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that comes with the death of our beloved Scott but to know he is no longer suffering brings us some comfort,” they wrote. “Reading messages of support and hope from those he has helped through his art has helped immensely and we encourage you to continue doing this. He will be missed by all of us and his absence will always be felt but he leaves a legacy of hope, kindness and colour that will forever be remembered and shared. Rest peacefully Scott.”

Other musicians have extended their sympathies over social media. Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand called Hutchison’s death “a terrible loss,” Irish band Snow Patrol are “devastated to hear the news,” and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called the incident “heartbreaking.”

Awful news about Scott Hutchison. A terrible loss. — alex kapranos (@alkapranos) May 11, 2018

We are devastated to hear the news about our friend Scott Hutchison this morning. Sending all our love to his family, friends and band mates in frightened rabbit. Xxx — Snow Patrol (@snowpatrol) May 11, 2018

Heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with Scott’s family, friends and fans. A remarkable and much loved talent. @FRabbits https://t.co/nhUIPmOPCl — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 11, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the news of our labelmate Scott Hutchison, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. In the UK, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255. You are never alone. — Δ (alt-J) (@alt_J) May 11, 2018

Frightened Rabbit had planned concerts beginning later this month after completing their Midnight Organ Fight tour in the U.S. and U.K.