Backstreet Boys celebrate 'girl power' by dressing up as Spice Girls

The Backstreet Boys seem to have heard our calls for a Spice Girls reunion. While they weren’t able to get Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C, and Emma Bunton back together, the “#SpiceBoys” did dress up as them for the band’s BSB Cruise.

Nick Carter was “Baby Spice,” Kevin Richardson was “Posh,” AJ McLean was “Scary,” Brian Littrell was “Sporty,” and Howie Dorough was “Ginger.”

“Celebrating all of the girl power that’s kept us going for 25 years,” the caption on their group photo on Instagram read.

“Sometimes ya just gotta SPICE things up…” Richardson wrote on social media.

But they did more than just pose for the cameras. As shot by fans on the cruise, the Spice Boys sang along to Spice Girls hits like “Say You’ll Be There” and “Wannabe.”

Throughout the duration of the cruise, which sailed from Miami to Grand Turk from May 3-7, the Backstreet Boys had held themed deck parties. Since this Spice Girls one was their last, as they said in the video, they decided to go “all night” long.

Meanwhile, a Spice Girls reunion has been reported but hasn’t come to fruition yet.

Speculation began when the group posted a photo from “a fun lunch” together, but Beckham later said, “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.”

Mel B kept hopes alive when she confirmed on The Real that the group is “back with [Spice Girls manager] Simon Fuller.” She went on to appear on U.K. talk show Loose Women and revealed, “We are in the works of figuring the stuff out.”

In the meantime, we have a fresh new meme, courtesy of Richardson sipping wine with a bob and shades.