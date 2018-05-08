Katy Perry sent Taylor Swift a literal olive branch before her tour

Is the bad blood finally over? Everyone loves a good celebrity feud, and no stars have feuded more loudly over the past few years than pop icons Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. But now it seems like the animosity has cooled somewhat. Ahead of Swift’s reputation tour kickoff in Phoenix Tuesday, she posted an Instagram story of a gift she had received from Perry: A literal olive branch, that classic symbol of reconciliation and peace, alongside what appeared to be a handwritten note.

“I just got to my dressing room and found this literal olive branch. This means so much to me,” Swift could be heard saying in the video. She wrote, “Thank you Katy” as a caption, along with a heart emoji.

The Perry-Swift feud is believed to have started with the hit single “Bad Blood” from Swift’s 2014 album 1989. Talking to Rolling Stone around the album’s release, Swift said that it was not about an exboyfriend but instead a fellow woman in the music industry: “She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.” In the years since, Swift and Perry have exchanged subtweets, lyrics, and other comments that indicated an ongoing feud.

“Honestly, it’s really like she started it and it’s time for her to finish it,” Perry told James Corden in 2017.

So, is the feud finished? Only time will tell. Glimpses of the note indicate it may begin with the words, “Hey old friend, I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hard feelings between us…” The package came complete with a sticker of Perry’s beloved dog, Nugget.