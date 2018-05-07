Adele celebrates 30th birthday with epic Titanic-themed bash

Count Adele as one of the many fans who’ll never let go of Titanic.

The singer posted photos to Instagram on Sunday showing she celebrated her 30th birthday with a Titanic-themed party she called “the best night of my life.”

“Dirty 30!” she captioned a trio of images, including ones of her dressed in a sparkly gown like the one Kate Winslet wore as Rose in James Cameron’s 1997 film, standing atop a grand staircase. “I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far.”

“Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me,” she wrote. “My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life.”

The party was apparently a blast — “I’m absolutely f—ed, not sure I’ll make it out of the house again,” Adele said in her Instagram caption — but she still had time to check out (and praise) the new music that Donald Glover released this weekend. “Ps Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms,” she added. “I adore you.”

