FYF Fest 2018 canceled by Goldenvoice

Goldenvoice has pulled the plug on this year’s FYF Fest, the Los Angeles music festival that was to be headlined by Janet Jackson and Florence + the Machine.

Organizers announced Sunday on social media that they “felt unable to present an experience on par with the expectations of our loyal fans and the Los Angeles music community this year.” They added that they would be announcing “special local shows” in the near future, featuring some of the artists from the scrapped festival lineup.

According to Billboard, which first reported the news, the festival was canceled due to poor ticket sales. Representatives for the festival did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Originally slated to take place July 21 and 22 at Exposition Park, this year’s FYF Fest was also to feature Future, St. Vincent, My Bloody Valentine, the Breeders, the XX, Stephen Malkmus, and more.

Founded in 2004 and initially staged at a club in L.A.’s Echo Park neighborhood by then-18-year-old concert promoter Sean Carlson, FYF Fest grew in stature and scope over the past decade and a half. This year the festival was looking to start a new chapter after several women accused Carlson of sexual misconduct and Goldenvoice cut ties with him.