Donald Glover drops intense new Childish Gambino song, music video 'This is America'

Donald Glover dropped a new Childish Gambino track and music video Saturday night.

While hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live, the multi-hyphenate released a new music video for a song called “This is America,” which he also performed during the second half of the show. (He also debuted another Off the Wall-esque song on SNL, too.)

In the Hiro Murai-directed music video, a camera follows the shirtless Atlanta star/creator around a warehouse; however, it’s not all fun and games. Sure, Glover dances with some school kids, but he also shoots someone tied to a chair and mows down a gospel choir with a machine gun.

“This is America. Don’t catch you slippin’ now,” sings Glover.

Watch the crazy video above. The song is now available to stream on Spotify.

Childish Gambino performs "This is America" in Studio 8H. #SNL pic.twitter.com/vQXxCageZw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 6, 2018

“This Is America” is the first song Glover’s released since his funky, Grammy-nominated 2016 album Awaken My Love, and it’s a massive departure from it, too. Whereas Awaken My Love was heavily influenced by psychedelic funk and didn’t feature any rap, “This Is America” feels like a return to Glover’s rapping roots, but it’s also more political than Glover’s past output.

Glover can be currently be seen on FX’s Atlanta, which airs Thursdays at 10 p.m.