Rihanna says she and Drake aren't friends anymore

It sounds like Rihanna and Drake might need to put some “Work” into their relationship.

In a new Vogue profile, Rihanna opens up about a number of topics, including Drake, her frequent collaborator and former love interest. Described by writer Chioma Nnadi as wincing and demonstrating a “cool indifference” upon mention of the rapper, Rihanna recalled his infamous praise-filled introduction of her at the 2016 VMAs as “uncomfortable.”

When Drake presented Rihanna with MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, he declared, “I’ve loved her since I was 22 years old. She’s someone I’ve looked up to my entire adult life, even though she’s younger than me.”

Asked now about the current status of their relationship, Rihanna told Vogue, “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

Another revelation from the interview is the news that the Barbados native’s ninth album — and her first since 2016’s Anti — will be a reggae record, with Jamaican producer Supa Dups’ involvement floated as a possibility.

