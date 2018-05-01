Justin Timberlake keeps the 'It's Gonna Be May' meme alive

It’s May. How do we know? Because of all the NSYNC memes.

With all the tweets going around on April 30 reminding everyone that “It’s Gonna Be May,” Justin Timberlake himself got in on the meme fun on social media.

The Man of the Woods singer shared a video compilation from the Twitter account of his band, The Tennessee Kids. A woman asks people, “What’s tomorrow gonna be?” before ending with a shot of JC Chasez speaking at NSYNC’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “By the way, in case any of you didn’t know, tomorrow ‘It’s Gonna Be May!'” he sings.

Wait for it 😂l https://t.co/TjSECg4q0x — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 30, 2018

Million dollar question: What’s it gonna be tomorrow? (SOUND ON)https://t.co/ZKRJzeRiA5 pic.twitter.com/be2SH3yewh — THE TN KIDS (@THETNKIDS) April 30, 2018

It’s a meme Timberlake has kept alive for years. He participated in 2016, again in 2017, and now 2018.

“In my defense, Max Martin made me sing ‘me’ that way,” Timberlake had said of the “It’s Gonna Be Me” co-writer. “I think he just wanted me to sound like I was from Tennessee.”

Timberlake, Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick reunited on Sunday when NSYNC received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The reunion came 20 months after all five former boy band members celebrated Chasez’s 40th birthday in August 2016.

“These four guys mean so much to me,” Timberlake said of his bandmates. “We’re really a family and the memories that we have and the times that we’ve shared and the families that we’ve built from it…I don’t think I could really put into words how much the four of you mean to me.”