Mariah Carey announces new Las Vegas residency 'The Butterfly Returns'

Mariah Carey is making her triumphant return to Las Vegas.
The singer announced on Monday that she would return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a new residency, “The Butterfly Returns,” beginning in July and extending through September. The Colosseum was home to Carey’s previous Vegas show, “Mariah #1 to Infinity,” which lasted from 2015-2017.
The announcement comes on the heels of sharing, for the first time, her struggle with bipolar disorder. “Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” she told PEOPLE. “It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”
Carey has also been teasing new music on social media, with an album promised for later this year.
Tickets for “The Butterfly Returns” go on sale this Friday. More information can be found on Carey’s website.
