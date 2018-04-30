In keeping with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s promise to release a new Hamilton-related tune each month, the Hamilton maestro has released “First Burn,” the first draft of the song sung by Alexander Hamilton’s wife, Eliza, in the blockbuster musical. The new #Hamildrop track is performed by five actresses who have played the character: Lexi Lawson, Arianna Afsar, Shoba Narayan, Rachelle Ann Go, and Julia Harriman.

Miranda called the early version of Burn “a mood™️” on Twitter, explaining to fans that it was “the first stuff that came out when [he] was being Eliza and writing it.”

I wrote the FIRST draft of Burn in 2014. It’s different, but it’s a mood™️. So we got Lacamoire in a room w super producer Mike Elizondo and recorded it with FIVE Elizas, tagged herein.

First Burn.

Your April #Hamildrop @ Midnight, wherever you are. pic.twitter.com/lRsJNlTwQf — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 29, 2018

It's the first stuff that came out when I was being Eliza and writing it, so

*shrug emoji* https://t.co/xlHKb73Ifp — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 29, 2018

Miranda also spent some time “talking process” and answering fan questions on Twitter, including discussing the function of “Burn” within the musical and how the song evolved. “In the final ‘Burn’ she has agency, and makes a decision to destroy Hamilton’s best self. In this draft she’s angrier, but it’s entirely reactive,” he wrote.

I totally disagree. In the final Burn she has agency, and makes a decision to destroy Hamilton’s best self. In this draft she’s angrier, but it’s entirely reactive. https://t.co/OBe2bKEDVF — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 30, 2018

Well, it works as a song but not as a scene, right?

1)She burns the letters at the top, so no dramatic tension, no decision.

2) The legacy section at the end gives away the last song in our show, deflating that. https://t.co/zlHCXbamv9 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 30, 2018

Watch the “First Burn” music video with all five Elizas above.