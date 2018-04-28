Kanye West, T.I. debate Trump on new 'Ye vs. the People' track

This is no joke, folks.

After Kanye West seemingly trolled everyone with his “whoopdety poop scoop” song, “Lift Yourself,” the rapper dropped a legitimate track that delves further into his recent remarks about President Trump on Twitter. Just like the title suggests, his support of the current commander in chief sets up a “Ye vs. the People” mentality.

“I know Obama was heaven-sent, but ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be president,” Yeezy raps.

T.I. joins him on the track as they share dueling views. “Yeah, you can. At what cost, though?” he spits back.

“Ye vs. the People” dropped Friday on Los Angeles radio station Power 106, even before West released it in full to the masses. Listen below via Apple Music.

West posted a flurry of tweets this week in which he commented on the recent firing of his management team — “I can’t be managed,” he wrote — and calling Trump his “brother.”

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” he tweeted. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

The rapper, garnering praise from both Trump and Donald Trump Jr. on social media, also shared photos of his signed “Make America Great Again” hat. West addresses those images, too, in “Ye vs. the People.” He claims he “never ever stopped fightin’ for the people” and “wearing the hat is to show people that we’re equal.”

T.I. responds, “You gotta see the vantage point of the people. What makes you feel equal makes them feel evil.”

The musical debate continues with West declaring, “See, that’s the problem with this damn nation. All blacks gotta be Democrats. Man, we ain’t made it off the plantation.” He goes on to say, “‘Make America Great Again’ had a negative perception. I took it, wore it, rocked, gave it a new direction, added empathy, caring, loving, affection. And y’all simply questioning my methods.”

West also claims he came out of “the sunken place” with these new ideas, referencing Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning Get Out. Yet, Peele himself would have a different take on that.

“The greater good of the people is first, have you considered all the damage and the people you hurt?” T.I. raps. “You had a bad idea and you’re making it worse. This sh– is just as bad as Catholic preachers raping in church.”