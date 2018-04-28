Bob Dylan knocks on Heaven's Door with a new whiskey line

Bob Dylan can now add whiskey mogul to his long list of creative endeavors.

The Bard himself is launching a brand-new line of whiskey through Heaven’s Door Spirits. As the title of the label suggests, it pays tribute to his 1973 song “Knocking on Heaven’s Door.”

With a straight rye whiskey, a straight bourbon, and a double-barreled whiskey, Heaven’s Door will be available next month with a distillery to launch in 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. — where Dylan recorded four of his albums.

“Mr. Tambourine Man” partnered with Marc Bushala, a lifelong Dylan fan and liquor entrepreneur behind Angel’s Envy, for Heaven’s Door. They’ve been discussing a possible liquor collaboration since 2015, the pair disclosed to The New York Times.

“We both wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story,” Dylan said. “I’ve been traveling for decades, and I’ve been able to try some of the best spirits that the world of whiskey has to offer. This is great whiskey.”

Though Dylan joins the likes of George Clooney (with his Casamigos Tequila) and Matthew McConaughey (a spokesperson for Wild Turkey) as a celebrity breaking into the liquor world, he is a full partner with Heaven’s Door Spirits. The whiskey’s label is inspired by the musician’s ironwork sculptures, and Dylan becomes the face through a series of promotional photos that see him decked out in tuxedos.

“Dylan has these qualities that actually work well for a whiskey,” Bushala told The Times. “He has great authenticity. He is a quintessential American. He does things the way he wants to do them. I think these are good attributes for a super-premium whiskey as well.”

Heaven’s Door will be available to purchase in stores this May in California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Tennessee, and Texas. Online purchases can also be made, though not in Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, South Dakota, or Utah. As the website notes, these states prohibit out-of-state shipments.