Watch the first trailer for upcoming Whitney Houston documentary

The first trailer for the soon-to-be-released Whitney Houston documentary is here.

The Whitney Houston Estate-approved documentary, simply titled Whitney and directed by Kevin Macdonald, arrives in theaters on July 6, but for now, the first official teaser trailer is here to give you a glimpse into the life and legacy of the late singer and actress.

Miramax and Roadside announced back in March that they would be releasing a feature-length documentary offering an “intimate, definitive account of the superstar’s life and career.” The film uses never-before-seen archival footage, exclusive demo recordings, rare performances, audio archives, and original interviews with the people who knew her best (including her family, her husband Bobby Brown, Clive Davis, and The Bodyguard costar Kevin Costner) to probe “beyond familiar tabloid headlines” and shed “new light on the spellbinding trajectory of Houston’s life.”

Houston died in February of 2012 from accidental drowning in her bathtub after years of substance abuse. The Los Angeles County Coroner later found that “effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use” contributed to her death. The teaser trailer expresses the artist’s need to “escape the pressure” of stardom.

Watch the teaser for Whitney above.