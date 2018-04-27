Kanye West just dropped a new song where he says poop over and over

Kanye West dropped “Lift Yourself” on Friday, a new song (troll?) that samples Amnesty’s 1973 track “Liberty” features him saying “whoopdety poop scoop,” “scoopity poop,” “scoop di di whoop poop,” and other poop-related variations over and over again.

Kanye teased the track earlier in the day, mentioning Hot 97’s Ebro Darden, who, like the rest of us, has been wondering what exactly is going through the rapper’s mind these days.

I'm going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he's been seeking The bars 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 It's called Lift Yourself — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 27, 2018

The last week has seen ‘Ye tweet out praise for Donald Trump (and by extension dragging friends John Legend and Chance the Rapper into the process), detail his breakup with manager Scooter Braun, and share short, new-agey life lessons — which may or may not be turned into a philosophical book. But who knows? At this point, Kanye is on his own journey of self-discovery.