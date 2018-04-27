Jennifer Lopez drops sexy 'El Anillo' music video

Jennifer Lopez’s new music video for “El Anillo” (which translates to “The Ring”) might feature a song with verses sung entirely in Spanish, but anyone can understand the universal language of love that pulses throughout the sexy clip as the singer playfully references her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

“I have never felt anything this grand / And your wild side drives me crazy,” Lopez sings, per a translation by PEOPLE, over the single’s Latin-inspired beat. “You’ve given me so much that I’ve been thinking / I already have it all, but / When will I get the ring?”

The accompanying visual for the song — which she debuted via a surprise live performance at Thursdays’ 2018 Latin Billboard Awards — also sees Lopez toying with themes of marriage, as she plays an almighty queen whose affections must be won by potential suitors.

“It’s probably one of my favorite videos I’ve ever made. This is something on another level that I really love,” she said Thursday of the clip in an interview with Ebro Darden on Beats 1. “That whole idea of women being queens and understanding that and treating [themselves] like that and making somebody fight for you. That’s what the concept of it was. It’s like, fight for me and then you can ask me to marry you. Then, okay, where’s my ring?”

During the Beats 1 interview, Lopez further discussed the song’s meaning and how its lyrics (particularly a line that translates to: “Hit a home run with the bases loaded.”) relate to Rodriguez, a former professional baseball player.

“I’m used to… controversy and being in the spotlight, but his whole life with baseball, he was very reserved with the press,” Lopez recalled of the first time she invited Rodriguez to hear a demo version of the song — which was written for her — before laying down vocals. “He listened to it and he’s like… ‘This almost sounds like it’s about us.’ And I said, ‘Baby, it is about us!'”

Earlier, Lopez gave a status update on their relationship when Darden probed for information about a potential engagement.

“We’re good right now,” Lopez responded. “I’m not trying to rush into anything. I’ve done that before to no avail, so I’m a little bit more grown-up now, and I like to let things take their natural course… We are good for each other and are having the best time, and our kids love each other.”

Watch the “El Anillo” music video above.