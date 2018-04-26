John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are now caught up in Kanye West's Twitter storm

Kanye West’s big week on Twitter continues, and now, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are involved.

After announcing Wednesday that he had gotten rid of Scooter Braun and the rest of his management team, the iconic rapper spent the rest of the day professing his admiration for President Donald Trump — quite a controversial opinion among West’s fans, and, apparently, his friends. On Thursday, West tweeted a screenshot of a conversation with singer John Legend, who asked his friend to “reconsider aligning with Trump.”

“As you know, what you say really means something to your fans,” Legend wrote in a text posted to Twitter by West. “They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of color. Don’t let this be a part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation.”

“I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts,” West wrote back, but he didn’t back down. “You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought.”

Despite that back-and-forth, the conversation appeared to end amicably. Legend wrote that “since you’re posting texts, let me add that I have a new single out.” West replied with a laughing emoji, writing “I love you John,” and did indeed dedicate a subsequent tweet to promoting Legend’s new single. In another tweet, he wrote, “I really appreciate this dialogue with John Legend because I’m actually very empathetic.”

Legend, however, still had more to say. Without mentioning West by name, he tweeted a string of thoughts from his own account indicating that rich, elite supporters of President Trump might be blind to the impact that the current administration’s policies, and structural racism in general, has on many people. “I love that great, brilliant artists have the power to imagine a better future. But artists can’t be blind to the truth,” Legend concluded.

Over the course of West’s Twitter saga this week, his wife Kim Kardashian West has repeatedly stepped in to clarify things or defend her husband. Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen also entered the fray on Thursday — mostly to discuss her policy about not commenting on her friends publicly.

“Everyone keeps asking me to comment on s–t,” Teigen tweeted. “Comment on psycho Tami Lasagna, whom I refuse to give the joy to, say something about RHOA, speak up about Kanye. When it comes to people we know, we DO speak up. To THEM. Not on Twitter. And sometimes, I guess it makes it to Twitter.”

(“Tami Lasagna,” for the record, is a reference to Fox News host Tomi Lahren, who often takes umbrage at people purposefully misspelling her name. Earlier this week, West tweeted positively about another conservative commentator, Candace Owens, who has been compared to Lahren.)

Teigen also tweeted at Kim Kardashian West, writing, “Are we still doing dinner Friday or no lol.” Kim’s response? “Yes but maybe no phones.”

Check out all the tweets below.

Kanye West

John Legend new single on line now 😂 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 26, 2018

I really appreciate this dialogue with John Legend because I'm actually very empathetic. Im still the kid from the telethon. I feel when people think of MAGA they don't think of empathy. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 26, 2018

Chrissy Teigen

Everyone keeps asking me to comment on shit. Comment on psycho Tami Lasagna, whom I refuse to give the joy to, say something about RHOA, speak up about kanye. When it comes to people we know, we DO speak up. To THEM. not on Twitter. And sometimes, I guess it makes it to Twitter. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2018

This is the most elaborate and complex google pixel phone ad I have ever seen. https://t.co/RYSZcJxUk3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2018

@KimKardashian are we still doing dinner Friday or no lol — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2018

can I bring my friend Scott Baio he’s super chill — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2018

John Legend

I imagine there's some comfort in imagining a future without racism and projecting that onto the present. Thinking if we just deny the truth, it doesn't exist. If history is erased, we don't have to deal with its consequences. However… — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

Far too many people don't have the luxury of closing their eyes and ears. They feel it in their lives and can't act like what they see and know doesn't exist. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

They know their family was destroyed by deportation or incarceration. They know their loved one was denied safe harbor because of their religion. They know their son or daughter was shot because their skin color evoked fear — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

They see the statistics about black applications for real estate or loans or employment being turned away because their name was Jamal and not James — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018