Janelle Monáe officially comes out in new interview

Janelle Monáe’s new visual album Dirty Computer is due out this Friday, but the R&B star has some other news to share. Speaking with Rolling Stone writer Brittany Spanos for a new cover story, Monáe officially came out.

“Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf—er,” Monáe said. She clarified that she initially identified as bisexual, but later found herself identifying with elements of pansexuality. “I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

Fans of Monáe’s work may not be entirely surprised by this. “If you listen to my albums, it’s there,” she told Rolling Stone. Monae cited her songs “Mushrooms & Roses” and “Q.U.E.E.N.,” which reference an object of affection named “Mary.” (In Q.U.E.E.N., she sings, “Am I a freak because I love watching Mary? (Maybe)/ Hey sister, am I good enough for your heaven? / Say, will your God accept me in my black and white?”) Monáe even told Spanos that the original title for “Q.U.E.E.N.” was “Q.U.E.E.R.”

That “Mary” character is apparently returning on Monáe’s Dirty Computer visual album, played by actress Tessa Thompson. Though rumors have been swirling about Monáe and Thompson possibly dating after the actress appeared in recent Monáe music videos, Monáe declined to talk about her dating life.

Read the full profile at Rolling Stone. Dirty Computer is out April 27.