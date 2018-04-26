Cardi B says she's canceling tour dates ahead of welcoming first child

Cardi B is taking a break from the road.

The rapper shared a video on Instagram informing fans that she’s canceling all her performance dates until the fall.

She cited her pregnancy as the reason for the hiatus, which will begin after her performance at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. “Broccoli Fest will be my last performance for a little while,” she explained in the video, “because, you know, shorty keep growing!”

She added, “I be lookin’ like I be moving and everything, but in reality a b—- barely can breathe.”

According to the tour dates listed on her website, she’ll be missing stops in Texas, Florida, Norway, Ireland, and at the Panorama Music Festival in New York City. In the video, Cardi B says she’ll be back for Bruno Mars’ 24k Magic Tour, which kicks off its final leg in September.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper officially announced her pregnancy during her Saturday Night Live performance earlier this month. She recently released her album Invasion of Privacy, performed at Coachella, and was also named to Time 100’s Most Influential People for 2018.