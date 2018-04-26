Avicii's family issues new statement: 'He could not go on any longer'

Almost a week after the death of Swedish DJ Avicii (born Tim Bergling) on April 20, the family of the deceased has issued a second statement addressing his career and struggles.

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions,” reads the statement obtained Thursday by EW. “When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.”

The DJ was found dead in his hotel room in Oman last Friday, prompting an outcry of emotional tributes online from fans and celebrities alike. He was 28 years old. Two autopsies have since been carried out, neither revealing anything suspicious.

While a cause of death has not yet been publicly confirmed, a source close to the situation tells EW the DJ died by apparent suicide. A representative for the family declined to comment.

Bergling’s family issued a first statement on Monday thanking fans for their messages of support and asking for continued privacy during this difficult time. “We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs,” they said. “Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world.”

The DJ had suffered from health issues previously (including pancreatitis, reportedly due to drinking), and ultimately decided to retire from touring in 2016 to take better care of himself.

Read the statement in full below:

Stockholm, 26 April 2018

Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions.

An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.

When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music.

He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness.

He could not go on any longer.

He wanted to find peace.

Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.

Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed.

The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.

We love you,

Your family