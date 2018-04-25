Nicki Minaj is coming back for the crown with new music

Rap Queen Nicki Minaj is coming back for the crown with the release of two new singles.

Minaj dropped “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” on April 12, prompting #NickiDay to trend worldwide on Twitter. Since then, she’s teased both an upcoming tour and a new album. Details are still under wraps, but Minaj promised to perform a new track from the album during her performance as musical guest on Saturday Night Live’s season finale.

I’ll perform a song you never heard b4. My fave on the album. 👅🦄 plus my second song. You can prob guess what that’s gonna be. https://t.co/SABvJNfa27 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 22, 2018

Can’t anymore, my darlings. Doing SNL the day b4. Can’t make it to LA in time to rehearse on the BBMA stage. But SNL will be VERY worth it & that’s all I’ll say about THAT. ♥️👅🙌🏽🦄 https://t.co/ezgzv2daKz — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 23, 2018

Though the Anaconda rapper hasn’t released an album since 2014’s The Pinkprint, she hasn’t stayed out of the spotlight, dropping verses on songs such as Ariana Grande’s “Side to Side,” and more recently, Yo Gotti’s “Rake it Up” and Migos’s “Motorsport.”

