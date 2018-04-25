Dave Matthews Band announce new album 'Come Tomorrow,' summer tour dates

Dave Matthews Band returns in full force this summer. The band confirmed Wednesday that their next album, Come Tomorrow, will be released June 8 — their ninth studio album, and the first since 2012’s Away From the World. Fans will also get plenty of chances to hear the new songs live this summer, as the band announced a full North American tour that kicks off May 18 in Texas and runs through September.

The cover art for Come Tomorrow was designed by artist Béatrice Coron, who creates narrative allegories in silhouette to render archetypal stories. Check out the cover image below, along with the full list of tour dates. You can buy tickets at the band’s website.

RCA Records

May 18 — The Woodlands, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

May 19 — Dallas, TX — Starplex Pavilion

May 22 — Austin, TX — Austin360 Amphitheater

May 26 — Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

May 27 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater

May 29 — Brandon, MS — Brandon Amphitheater

May 30 — Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP – Arkansas Music Pavilion – SOLD OUT

June 1 — Burgettstown, PA — KeyBank Pavilion

June 2 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

June 5 — Syracuse, NY — Lakeview Amphitheater

June 6 — Clarkston, MI — DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 7 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

June 9 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

June 12 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 13 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 15 — Camden, NJ — BB&T Pavilion

June 16 — Camden, NJ — BB&T Pavilion

June 22 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center – SOLD OUT

June 23 — Hartford, CT — Xfinity Theatre

June 27 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 29 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion

June 30 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion

July 1 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 6 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 7 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 10 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

July 11 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest

July 13 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 14 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 17 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 18 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

July 20 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Park at Walnut Creek

July 21 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 24 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte

July 25 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 27 — West Palm Beach, FL — Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July 28 — West Palm Beach, FL — Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

Aug. 24 — Denver, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT

Aug. 25 — Denver, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT

Aug. 28 — Bend, OR — Les Schwab Amphitheater – SOLD OUT

Aug. 31 — Quincy, WA — Gorge Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 — Quincy, WA — Gorge Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT

Sept. 2 — Quincy, WA — Gorge Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 — Stateline, NV — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys – SOLD OUT

Sept. 8 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View

Sept. 10 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl – SOLD OUT