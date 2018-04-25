Dave Matthews Band announce new album 'Come Tomorrow,' summer tour dates

Dave Matthews Band returns in full force this summer. The band confirmed Wednesday that their next album, Come Tomorrow, will be released June 8 — their ninth studio album, and the first since 2012’s Away From the World. Fans will also get plenty of chances to hear the new songs live this summer, as the band announced a full North American tour that kicks off May 18 in Texas and runs through September.
The cover art for Come Tomorrow was designed by artist Béatrice Coron, who creates narrative allegories in silhouette to render archetypal stories. Check out the cover image below, along with the full list of tour dates. You can buy tickets at the band’s website.
May 18 — The Woodlands, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
May 19 — Dallas, TX — Starplex Pavilion
May 22 — Austin, TX — Austin360 Amphitheater
May 26 — Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
May 27 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater
May 29 — Brandon, MS — Brandon Amphitheater
May 30 — Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP – Arkansas Music Pavilion – SOLD OUT
June 1 — Burgettstown, PA — KeyBank Pavilion
June 2 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
June 5 — Syracuse, NY — Lakeview Amphitheater
June 6 — Clarkston, MI — DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 7 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
June 9 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
June 12 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 13 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 15 — Camden, NJ — BB&T Pavilion
June 16 — Camden, NJ — BB&T Pavilion
June 22 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center – SOLD OUT
June 23 — Hartford, CT — Xfinity Theatre
June 27 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 29 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion
June 30 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion
July 1 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater
July 6 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 7 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 10 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage
July 11 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest
July 13 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 14 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 17 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 18 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center
July 20 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Park at Walnut Creek
July 21 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 24 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte
July 25 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 27 — West Palm Beach, FL — Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
July 28 — West Palm Beach, FL — Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
Aug. 24 — Denver, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT
Aug. 25 — Denver, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT
Aug. 28 — Bend, OR — Les Schwab Amphitheater – SOLD OUT
Aug. 31 — Quincy, WA — Gorge Amphitheatre
Sept. 1 — Quincy, WA — Gorge Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT
Sept. 2 — Quincy, WA — Gorge Amphitheatre
Sept. 7 — Stateline, NV — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys – SOLD OUT
Sept. 8 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View
Sept. 10 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl – SOLD OUT
Comments