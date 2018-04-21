Ariana Grande makes surprise Coachella appearance with new single

Mere hours after Ariana Grande dropped the video for “No Tears Left to Cry,” the pop singer jetted to California for a surprise Coachella appearance and she brought the new single with her.

Kygo, who dedicated his set to Avicii following the Swedish DJ and producer’s death, brought out Grande on Friday night.

“baby’s first time performing No Tears tonight at Coachella,” the singer wrote on Instagram, chronicling her music festival jaunt.

“No Tears Left to Cry” is Grande’s first single off her next album, the title for which is still under lock and key. Her Coachella performance is also the second recent live showing from Grande, who sang “Be Alright” during the March for Our Lives assembly in Washington, D.C. in March.

Grande’s appearance was punctuated by Kygo’s dedication to Avicii. The 28-year-old behind “Wake Me Up!” and “Levels” was found dead on Friday, his reps had announced earlier in the day.

“Today is a very sad day for music,” Kygo said on stage. “Earlier today, I got the news that Avicii passed away, only 28 years old. Avicii was my biggest musical inspiration, and he was the reason I started making music. So I don’t think I would have been on the stage if it wasn’t for him, and I know he has inspired a million other producers out there.”

“Can’t believe this is true,” he added in a note on social media. “my biggest inspiration and the reason why I started making electronic music. Thank you for all the joy you brought to the world with your music.”