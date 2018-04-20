It’s gonna be… amazing, if we had to guess!

*NSYNC teased a very mysterious “Dirty Pop-Up” Monday night on Twitter, and fans of the iconic boy band are wondering just what it means.

“Dirty Pop…Up,” the band’s official Twitter account tweeted, alongside an image detailing that the pop-up would be held in Los Angeles on April 28 through May 1, with the hashtag #TheDirtyPopUp. And as any true *NSYNC fan knows, the pop-up is a play on their 2001 smash single, “Pop.”

The news of the pop-up comes less than two weeks before the band is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On April 30, the boy band will be permanently cemented in Hollywood history, though there’s no word yet on whether the five members — Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick — will be reuniting.

What’s known for sure is that, despite the honor, the band previously said it has no plans to make new music or tour. “We always appreciate the love and excitement from our fans,” the band tweeted. “When there is real news from *NSYNC you will hear it from all of us.” The last time they appeared together was in 2013 at Kirkpatrick’s wedding to wife Karly. They also reunited at the 2013 MTV VMA Awards, when Timberlake received the Video Vanguard award.

It’s been 15 years (seriously, can you believe it?) since they tore up our hearts after announcing their hiatus, and fans want them back. Check out the best Twitter reactions below.

What is this Dirty Pop-Up @NSYNC ?!?!?!?!? — Grace 🌺 (@grace_lesss) April 20, 2018

Um. This new NSYNC merch better be sold online and not just the pop-up in LA. 'Cause I will want all the things. — Irene Reyes (@irene90zkid) April 20, 2018

Now. Should I or should I go to LA fo the *NSYNC pop-up?? I mean I am now thirty-fun so it seems only fair… — Liz Lott (@lizlottable) April 20, 2018