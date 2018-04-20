Niall Horan listens to Dua Lipa, Springsteen, and more on tour -- check out his exclusive playlist

Niall Horan might still dance with you if the whole world was watching, but what song would he pick?

For EW, the former One Directioner shared an exclusive playlist that’s been keeping him going while on tour for his debut solo album Flicker. The list includes an eclectic mix of artists both new (Dua Lipa, Imagine Dragons) and old (Fleetwood Mac, Bruce Springsteen). Check it out below.

Horan accompanies himself on piano and guitar on Flicker, having penned the majority of the songs himself. His playlist shows clear nods to artists he’s cited as major influences on his songwriting. On his website, he credits the Lumineers as a more contemporary influence, though he previously told EW that Flicker was inspired by classic rock acts Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles.

Christian Tierney

Since One Direction went on hiatus, Horan has distinguished himself as a solo act, hitting the top 20 on the Billboard charts with his first two singles, “This Town” and “Slow Hands.” Flicker debuted in October 2017 at number one on the U.S. and U.K. charts.

Horan will be touring Europe until May 12, before moving on to Asia, South America, then finally wrapping things up in Mexico and the United States. You can check out the full list of dates here.