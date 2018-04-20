Calvin Harris, Deadmau5, and more pay tribute to Avicii

The music industry and many, many others are in mourning from the news that Swedish DJ Avicii died Friday, April 20 at the age of 28. The artist, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, according to a statement from his publicist. Further details have yet to be released.
The tragic news was met with shock and disbelief by Avicii’s peers. Producer Nile Rodgers tweeted, “I was just told my dear friend Tim @avicii just passed away. Please let this be a hoax.” Fellow DJ Calvin Harris wrote, “Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family.”
See below for more reactions to Avicii’s death.
