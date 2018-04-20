Calvin Harris, Deadmau5, and more pay tribute to Avicii

The music industry and many, many others are in mourning from the news that Swedish DJ Avicii died Friday, April 20 at the age of 28. The artist, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, according to a statement from his publicist. Further details have yet to be released.

The tragic news was met with shock and disbelief by Avicii’s peers. Producer Nile Rodgers tweeted, “I was just told my dear friend Tim @avicii just passed away. Please let this be a hoax.” Fellow DJ Calvin Harris wrote, “Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family.”

See below for more reactions to Avicii’s death.

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

I was just told my dear friend Tim @avicii just passed away. Please let this be a hoax. If not #RIPAVICII one of the best natural melody… — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

#RIPAVICII Dear Tim your family have my most heartfelt condolences. You were my little bro. Love always. — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

Words can not describe how I feel right now..I am gonna miss you brother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AjBgXi5gVR — Tiësto (@tiesto) April 20, 2018

Something really horrible happened. We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as djs or just enjoying life as friends.

RIP @Avicii pic.twitter.com/IGiTYetJcq — David Guetta (@davidguetta) April 20, 2018

my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii :( Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him. — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018

I would have enjoyed nothing more than ripping into Avicii well into and beyond our 60's. taken away from us far too young. I know he's at peace somewhere up there getting the last laugh that i spelled his name right this time. https://t.co/uAmdPsouSz — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young … what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 20, 2018

My brother I miss u pic.twitter.com/vLvswCG9iP — Azukita Aoki (@steveaoki) April 20, 2018

Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018

Rest in peace, Avicii.

We lost a legend. — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) April 20, 2018

At a loss for words…Rest easy brother 😪 @Avicii — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018

Can't really describe in words how sad I feel right now.. thank you for inspiring me and millions others. RIP @Avicii 😔❤ pic.twitter.com/nthXoCiZqy — MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) April 20, 2018

Can’t believe this, I’m gonna miss you so bad. From your first show where we played together, to all the amazing memories we shared. Thank you for changing the world with your amazing music and for being such an inspiration. I’m gonna miss you brother, until we meet again! ❤ pic.twitter.com/FjJyLA5Ohc — Hardwell (@HARDWELL) April 20, 2018

RIP @Avicii love everything you did for music. Too young, really unbelievable… doesn’t seem real. — MatthewRussell (@MattCheatCodes) April 20, 2018

Broken hearted. Such a huge musical inspiration to me and many others. will miss you so much. Rest In Peace Avicii pic.twitter.com/AdU5UzoY90 — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) April 20, 2018

RIP Avicii Never let this game change you. Just because you make music doesn’t automatically mean you all of a sudden need to become famous or a celebrity, or a fashion designer, or a car collector, or a pimp or a slut, or the center of attention..always embrace who you are 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nfHN9RNn8V — COBRA|Soul Food 🐍 (@LupeFiasco) April 20, 2018

oh no, Avicii :( He made such a massive mark on the world at such a young age. I feel so sad for his family and friends. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 20, 2018

Avicii contributed incredible art to this world. devastated to hear about this. Rest In Peace. X — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 20, 2018

Damn Dude RIP #Avicii 🙏🏽 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 20, 2018

Tim, I can’t believe what I just heard, you have gone way to early, there are no words to describe how I feel, I am thankful for all the great moments we got to spent together; and thankful for all the things I got to learn from you. The world will miss you.❤️ ~ R.I.P Avicii pic.twitter.com/HR3JvWGs9k — Nicky Romero (@nickyromero) April 20, 2018

I‘m at a loss for words. I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for @Avicii ‘Levels’ made me want to create my own music. Rest in peace. You will always be remembered. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5kNoqdXa6L — Felix Jaehn (@FelixJaehn) April 20, 2018

Rest In Peace Avicii.. thank you so much for moving the world. You will not be forgotten. So incredibly sad. 🙏🏽 — American Authors (@aauthorsmusic) April 20, 2018

Så otroligt sorgligt när människor går bort alldeles för tidigt. Avicii var en av de i särklass största svenskarna på världsscenen det senaste decenniet. Många är vi som gymmat, dansat och haft kul till Wake me up, Waiting för love och många fler. Vila i frid, Tim Bergling. 🙏🏼 — Annie Lööf (@annieloof) April 20, 2018

RIP @Avicii thank you for all the support over the years and for bringing me on your TrueTour. you will be missed dearly. — spencer (@Spencer_Brown) April 20, 2018

My heart is literally broken @Avicii

U were the embodiment of music

Making music together, is something I will nver forget🙏 Rest In Peace — Rock Mafia (@Rock_Mafia) April 20, 2018

I cannot express enough that @Avicii revolutionized dance music, and effortlessly. An unparalleled writer and one of my biggest inspirations will be remembered and missed for centuries to come. We love you Tim. — ▽ (@3LAU) April 20, 2018

I’m incredibly and utterly devastated…we lost one of the brightest music talents and genuinely just one of the nicest people I personally knew . RIP Tim, hope you are in better place now. — ARTY (@arty_music) April 20, 2018

I have massive goosebumps in the worst way possible.. @Avicii.. You were an inspiration to millions of producers. — PARIS BLOHM (@ParisBlohm) April 20, 2018