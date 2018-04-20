Swedish DJ Avicii, behind hits including “Wake Me Up!” and “You Make Me,” died at age 28 on Friday. His publicist confirmed the news in a statement to People:

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

As the music industry gears up for weekend 2 of the Coachella music festival, many anticipate that artists and deejays will pay tribute to Avicii, who collaborated with and featured the voices of some of the biggest names in the business, including Rita Ora, Zac Brown, Leona Lewis, Robbie Williams, Adam Lambert, Etta James, David Guetta, Lenny Kravitz and more.

Here are just a few of his greatest works: