Listen to Ariana Grande's new single, 'No Tears Left to Cry'

The long wait for new Ariana Grande music is over.

Just after midnight Eastern time Friday, the singer released a new song, “No Tears Left to Cry.” It marks the first single off her highly anticipated next album, which has yet to reveal a name or release date. On Tuesday, Grande changed her Twitter bio from “Dangerous Woman,” the name of her previous album, to the upside-down words “Honeymoon Ave.,” suggesting that might be the new album title.

Grande had not released new music since 2016’s Dangerous Woman, and she promised her fans at the end of 2017 that they would get new songs from her this year.

Grande and her manager also teased the release of “No Tears Left to Cry” earlier in the week, with Grande tweeting the title upside-down along with the date “4.20.”

Listen to “No Tears Left to Cry” above.