Randy Scruggs, country musician and producer, dies at 64

Randy Scruggs, a Grammy-winning country music artist and producer, has died. He was 64.

Scruggs, the son of renowned banjo musician Earl Scruggs, died Tuesday after a brief illness, according to The Tennessean. Scruggs began his recording career at the young age of 13, and over the course of his life, he won multiple Grammy awards and was named the “Musician of the Year” at the Country Music Association Awards twice.

He was known for penning numerous country hits, including “Love Don’t Care (Whose Heart It Breaks),” “Don’t Make It Easy For Me,” “Chance of Lovin’ You,” “We Danced Anyway,” and “Angel in Disguise.” He also played on two landmark country albums, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s Will the Circle be Unbroken and John Hartford’s Aereo-Plain.

Randy Scruggs was born August 4, 1953 in Nashville, Tennessee. Due to his father’s fame with the banjo, his home was often full of music and legendary artists like Johnny Cash visiting his home.

Scruggs carved a name for himself as a guitarist and musician, often playing on other artists’ albums. Throughout his career, he worked with the likes of Waylon Jennings, George Strait, Emmylou Harris, and more. In 1970, he released All the Way Home with his brother Gary, but he did not release a solo album until 1998’s Crown of Jewels.

He won four Grammys over the course of his career, all for Best Country Instrumental Performance in 1989, 1998, 2001, and 2004.

Charlie Daniels, the musician behind “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” mourned his friend’s passing on Twitter, writing, “Just got the sad word that my long time friend Randy Scruggs has passed away. My most heartfelt condolences to Gary and all of Randy’s family. Music City has lost one of its finest pickers. Rest in peace my friend.”

Scruggs is survived by his brother and fellow musician Gary Scruggs.