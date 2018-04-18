J. Cole reveals cover art for upcoming album KOD

J. Cole has shared the art for his surprise upcoming album, KOD.
The cover features a painting of Cole dressed as a king with a cloak full of children trying various substances (the fine print above Cole’s head reads, “this album is in no way intended to glorify addiction”). On the back cover, the children ride a trippy magic carpet of pill bottles and bags of weed alongside the track list, which features songs like title track “KOD,” “Kevin’s Heart,” and “Once an Addict.”
The rapper announced KOD (which is out this Friday, April 20) after hosting a listening party on Monday where fans were surprised with 12 new songs. The track list only includes one feature, a mysterious “Kill Edward.” Fans on Twitter speculated as to who Edward was, some guessing it might be the rapper’s alter ego.
KOD follows Cole’s 2016 #1 album, 4 Your Eyez Only, which accompanied an HBO documentary.
Comments