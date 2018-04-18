J. Cole reveals cover art for upcoming album KOD

J. Cole has shared the art for his surprise upcoming album, KOD.

The cover features a painting of Cole dressed as a king with a cloak full of children trying various substances (the fine print above Cole’s head reads, “this album is in no way intended to glorify addiction”). On the back cover, the children ride a trippy magic carpet of pill bottles and bags of weed alongside the track list, which features songs like title track “KOD,” “Kevin’s Heart,” and “Once an Addict.”

KOD 4/20 Cover and back pic.twitter.com/2iUaKrI42F — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 18, 2018

The rapper announced KOD (which is out this Friday, April 20) after hosting a listening party on Monday where fans were surprised with 12 new songs. The track list only includes one feature, a mysterious “Kill Edward.” Fans on Twitter speculated as to who Edward was, some guessing it might be the rapper’s alter ego.

The only thing I could find on kiLL Edward was uploaded to Spotify today 🤔 pic.twitter.com/T4LjnezE37 — Seamus Murphy (@seamusdmurphy5) April 18, 2018

Kill Edward has to be J Coles version of Bobby Tarintino, Larry Fisherman, Slim Shady, Or T.I.P cause I can’t find ANYTHING on the internet about a Kill Edward. — Steam Boat Willy 🚢© (@WillySlum) April 18, 2018

Kill Edward is probably J. Cole with a low pitched voice which means he’s going featureless again https://t.co/6KbWyIOVxu — nick (@vegv_) April 18, 2018

J. Cole's 'KOD' features kiLL edward. My first instinct said this is probably an alter ego. This year, an artist named kiLL edward released a song called "Tidal Wave (just a little reference)." Guess what? Voice is strikingly similar to Cole's.https://t.co/wvlDUrHyHV — Andres Tardio ✍🏽 📷 (@AndresWrites) April 18, 2018

KOD follows Cole’s 2016 #1 album, 4 Your Eyez Only, which accompanied an HBO documentary.