Carrie Underwood announces new album release date

Carrie Underwood has officially announced her new album.

After previously releasing her first single from the record — which turned out to be the title track — Underwood has announced release date for her sixth album: Cry Pretty will arrive on Sept. 14. The album will be Underwood’s first on Capitol Records Nashville.

“At this point in my career, I feel stronger and more creative than ever. I think you can hear that in this new album,” Underwood said in a statement. “It’s emotional, it’s soulful, it’s real, and we also have some fun on there too. I hope everyone loves it as much as I have loved making it.”

Underwood recently won her 14th Academy of Country Music Award, at which ceremony she performed “Cry Pretty” for the first time, her first appearance after an accident which broke her wrist and left her with 40-50 stitches in her face.

The country superstar is also helping to produce her album for the first time, a step she calls a “natural evolution.” In a letter to her fans, she wrote, “It’s been challenging and incredibly rewarding to be involved in every aspect from start to finish. [Co-producer David Garcia] has been an amazing teacher and partner, and I’m so proud of what we have created.” She also teased an upcoming tour, the details of which have yet to be announced.

To hear more about Underwood’s upcoming album, watch the album trailer, above.