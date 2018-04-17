Ariana Grande appears to be dropping a new single this Friday and the internet is going crazy

UPDATE: In a second tweet, Grande seemed to confirm that a single titled “No Tears Left to Cry” will drop Friday, April 20.

ʎɹɔ oʇ ʇɟǝl sɹɐǝʇ ou 4.20 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2018

EARLIER: Ariana Grande is no longer a dangerous woman — at least, not on her social media channels.

The singer set off an internet frenzy on Tuesday when she changed her bio on her social media pages from “Dangerous Woman,” the title of her 2016 album, to a location drop pin/teardrop and the words “Honeymoon Ave” printed upside down.

She also posted her first tweet since December:

💧 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 17, 2018

Grande’s manager Scooter Braun further fanned the flames of speculation when he commented on an unrelated Instagram post, “Hint….@arianagrande Friday” with a teardrop emoji.

Near the end of 2017, Grande confirmed that she was nearly done with an album and on New Year’s Eve, she posted a video with the caption “See You Next Year” that included snippets of a new song.

Fans originally speculated that Grande would drop a new single on April 27, and Variety confirmed the rumors.

Based on these recent posts, many believe the star has moved the release date up to this Friday, April 20. Grande has appeared to confirm the single will be titled “No Tears Left to Cry,” based on the proliferation of the teardrop emoji on her and her team’s social media pages. Additionally, many in her inner circle, including her boyfriend and her brother, have shared images on social media wearing shirts with the words “No Tears Left to Cry” on them — the words were also upside down in a similar fashion to the words on her Twitter bio.

Grande’s website is also down, displaying only a blank black homepage, which has further fueled rumors that she is on the verge of dropping new content.

Her reps did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation.