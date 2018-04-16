Taking Back Sunday parts ways with founding member Eddie Reyes

Guitarist Eddie Reyes has left Taking Back Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the band’s official page.

Though the post didn’t offer much in the way of details, the band cited “personal reasons” for the split, writing, “Eddie was a founding member of the band and his contributions can be felt all along the way. John, Shaun, Mark and Adam love Eddie, wish him well in his future endeavors and look forward to hitting the road soon.”

Reyes is a founding member of Taking Back Sunday, which formed in Long Island, New York in 1999. The band has released seven albums with various lineups, most recently Tidal Wave in 2016. Taking Back Sunday is still scheduled to tour this summer, starting in Mexico and continuing to the U.K., Germany, and the U.S. More information about the tour can be found on the band’s website.