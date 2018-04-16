Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize for DAMN.

Kendrick Lamar’s critically acclaimed album DAMN. has been awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize in Music, it was announced on Monday.

Lamar is the first non-classical or jazz musician to win the esteemed award. The Pulitzer Prizes called the album “a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.” Previous years’ winners include Angel’s Bone by Du Yun and In for a Penny, In for a Pound, by Henry Threadgill.

DAMN. was nominated for multiple Grammy Awards in 2018, including Album of the Year, and won five — Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song (“HUMBLE.”), Best Rap Performance (“HUMBLE.”), Best Music Video (“HUMBLE.”), and Best Rap/Sung Performance (“LOYALTY.” ft. Rihanna). EW’s review of the album praised Lamar as “peerless,” writing, “DAMN. contains stunning beauty if you listen closely.”

Fans reacted with praise and excitement on Twitter, congratulating the artist and noting that this major accomplishment happened before Lamar has even won a Grammy for Album of the Year.

Ok. This is kind of amazing. Kendrick Lamar just won a Pulitzer for DAMN. That he won a Pulitzer before a Grammy for Album of the Year is insane. But this is special and well deserved. https://t.co/WyOvO84Jw5 — Trymaine Lee (@trymainelee) April 16, 2018

Congratulations @kendricklamar on your Pulitzer win. The album was brilliant and deserves every accolade . — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) April 16, 2018

Kendrick winning a Pulitzer is a sign that America is not yet in inexorable decline — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 16, 2018

Beyoncé had Coachella renamed after her, Kendrick Lamar won a Pulitzer Prize, & Black Panther has made more money than Titanic. Black history month is every month, every day, every year, all the time. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) April 16, 2018

Kendrick’s Pulitzer is not a validation, it is a recognition. Prizes don’t validate hip-hop. The lives it touches, the ground it shakes, the truth it tells, that’s what validates hip-hop.

To me. — Mankaprr Conteh (@Mankaprr) April 16, 2018

Most recently, Lamar curated the chart-topping soundtrack for Black Panther – another record breaker – and made an appearance at Coachella.