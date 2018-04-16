Kanye West returns to Twitter to talk Lamar Odom, neck tattoos, 'existing consciousness'

Yeezy has rejoined the ranks of social media.

After shutting down his digital profiles in May 2017, Kanye West returned to Twitter over the weekend with a series of tweets covering a wide range of topics, from musing on unfinished designs for his Adidas footwear line to recalling a particularly memorable moment from his 2016 Saint Pablo Tour.

“My favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo,” West, who previously briefly reactivated his Instagram account to pay tribute to his wife, Kim Kardashian, on Valentine’s Day, captioned a photo of himself and Lamar Odom. “I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together.”

While married to West’s sister-in-law, Khloé Kardashian, the basketball star was hospitalized and slipped into a coma after being found unconscious at a legal brothel in Nevada.

West, who deleted all of his prior tweets, further posted Sunday several mockups from his upcoming Adidas collection…

… and of course threw in some light commentary on “existing consciousness” and capitalism, to boot.

The rapper’s social media resurgence comes on the heels of a new interview he conducted with his interior designer Axel Vervoordt, published by The Hollywood Reporter Friday around the same time West curated his first tweet in months.

“I’m writing a philosophy book right now called Break the Simulation. And I’ve got this philosophy — or let’s say it’s just a concept because sometimes philosophy sounds too heavy-handed. I’ve got a concept about photographs, and I’m on the fence about photographs — about human beings being obsessed with photographs — because it takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future,” West told the publication. “It can be used to document, but a lot of times it overtakes [people]. People dwell too much in the memories. People always wanna hear the history of something, which is important, but I think it there’s too much of an importance put on history.”

He continued: “One of the things that I thought was interesting was how far people go in the past when you’re working on clothing. There’s people who will go and reference something from the 1920s or reference something from the ’40s, especially dealing with sportswear. My sportswear is athletic wear. I was working with a guy named David Casavant and we were looking at a jogging pant from the 1940s and we were looking at a jogging pant from the 1980s, and I thought it was interesting that he refused to go all the way back to the ’40s as a reference, that he wanted to keep the references close to now, to be here now.”

Check out the rest of West’s comeback tweets before they’re (likely) deleted below.

