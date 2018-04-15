Destiny's Child reunite at Coachella

Leave it to Beyoncé to close down Coachella a day before it officially ends.

Destiny’s Child reunited during Queen Bey’s headlining slot Saturday, leading the crowd in a three-song medley of the R&B trio’s early hits. Rumors of a DC performance at Coachella initially popped up back in 2017.

Beyoncé brought out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams toward the end of her two-hour set, with the trio popping up in Charlie’s Angels-inspired poses, before performing “Lose My Breath,” “Soldier,” and an extended edition of the No. 1 hit “Say My Name.”

Destiny’s Child last played together during Bey’s halftime performance at Super Bowl XLVII, in 2013. Her Coachella set also featured cameos by husband JAY-Z and sister Solange.

“I am so excited to see the BeyHive tonight at Coachella,” Beyoncé wrote in a post published to her Facebook page ahead of the performance. “We have been working hard and have a special show planned for you so please be safe and stay hydrated. We need your energy! There will be an hour intermission before my performance, so mark your spot, charge your phones, grab your drinks. Can’t wait to see y’all at 11:05pm!”