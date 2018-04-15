Beyoncé slays Coachella: See the best Twitter reactions

Long may she reign.
Beyoncé delivered another showstopping performance Saturday evening at Coachella, and her fans could hardly contain themselves. As she ran through hits including “Crazy in Love,” “Formation,” “Flawless,” and “Partition,” she also reunited Destiny’s Child and brought out sister Solange and husband JAY-Z for added firepower. At one point in her set, DJ Khaled declared that the festival should be renamed “Beychella.”
Whether in the crowd or watching the livestream, Queen Bey’s subjects quickly flooded social media with praise, appreciation, and bewilderment.
“I just saw the greatest show to ever happen,” Chance the Rapper gushed on Twitter.
Singer Adam Lambert tweeted, “@Beyonce KILT IT.” He added, “She makes one want to just forget everything they knew about live performance, sit down, and take notes…. and weep openly.”
Check out more reactions — from fans both famous and not — below.
