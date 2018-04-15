Beyoncé slays Coachella: See the best Twitter reactions

Long may she reign.

Beyoncé delivered another showstopping performance Saturday evening at Coachella, and her fans could hardly contain themselves. As she ran through hits including “Crazy in Love,” “Formation,” “Flawless,” and “Partition,” she also reunited Destiny’s Child and brought out sister Solange and husband JAY-Z for added firepower. At one point in her set, DJ Khaled declared that the festival should be renamed “Beychella.”

Whether in the crowd or watching the livestream, Queen Bey’s subjects quickly flooded social media with praise, appreciation, and bewilderment.

“I just saw the greatest show to ever happen,” Chance the Rapper gushed on Twitter.

Singer Adam Lambert tweeted, “@Beyonce KILT IT.” He added, “She makes one want to just forget everything they knew about live performance, sit down, and take notes…. and weep openly.”

Check out more reactions — from fans both famous and not — below.

I just saw the greatest show to ever happen. @beyonce — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 15, 2018

Not only that, but it was a masterclass in musical arrangement – the references weaved in, the nods, the BAND/Drumline …. @Beyonce …. the hair, the face, the styling those BOOTS. I can’t. #Beycheclla #gagged — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) April 15, 2018

Beyonce is officially the first artist to snatch the wig off the entire world. #Beychella pic.twitter.com/7KpCoI5wGb — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 15, 2018

People who say Beyonce is overrated have never watched a Beyonce show. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 15, 2018

Went to the club, came home and fell asleep on my sofa and woke up jusssst in time for Beyoncé’s Coachella performance. Would you look at God?! pic.twitter.com/SA0GgaQ4ti — Clardi B (@claraamfo) April 15, 2018

Beyoncé messed me UP — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) April 15, 2018

Beyoncé at Coachella will be on my mind all month — Aja (@ajaqueen) April 15, 2018

Beyoncé Giselle of House Knowles. First of her name. Snatcher of Edges. Killer of Stages. Citizen of Creole Wonderland. Legendary Black Girl. Queen. pic.twitter.com/om3Boohwpg — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) April 15, 2018

Beyoncé is made of vibranium. — BEYONCÉ?! BEYONCÉ?! BEYONCÉ?! (@fonzfranc) April 15, 2018

Destiny’s Child’s first album dropped in February of 1998, which means Beyonce has been POPPING for 20 years now. No fall offs, no breaks, no meltdowns. Her career is really unrivaled. GOAT status for sure. — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) April 15, 2018

I Enjoyed The @Beyonce Performance At @coachella HER THEME WAS THE ACTUAL EXPERIENCE OF WHEN I WENT TO @PVAMU

Shout To All HBCU's And Our Prairie View Marching Band — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) April 15, 2018

my knees are weak with fear just looking at her on that tiny elevated platform during drunk in love 😩 — G🧜🏾‍♀️ (@oneofthosefaces) April 15, 2018

can’t believe i’m alive at the same time as beyoncé honestly — Lauren Aquilina (@laurenaquilina) April 15, 2018

pic.twitter.com/Q2Nvpq7D8L Beyonce got me ready to step again — Papi HATHAWAY 🇯🇲 (@HeadcACE1906) April 15, 2018

A Tinder match told me he “vibed more with Post Malone than with Beyoncé” and I have never unmatched someone faster — Rahul Kothari (@rahulk013) April 15, 2018

Beyonce really makes me question everything you guys have called talent these past couple years. She sets the bar THAT high lol. — Bryant Giles (@bryantgiles123) April 15, 2018

Let’s get into this slayage . The legend JUMPED OUT pic.twitter.com/CIFZvT9ORh — BeyoncéVirtuoso (@BeyonceVirtuoso) April 15, 2018

Beyonce has been asking since 2003 ‘you ready?’ And we have still never been ready. pic.twitter.com/ZhjmSXV3rv — Eric Perry (@actingeric) April 15, 2018

Beyoncé is known as the greatest FOR A REASON,

she is hyped FOR A REASON,

y’all can hate all you want bc at the end of the day she is still BEYONCÉ — Megan Collins (@_nut__megg) April 15, 2018