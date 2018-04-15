Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, and Miranda Lambert were the night’s big winners at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, which were hosted by Reba McEntire.

Stapleton — who wasn’t in attendance because it was revealed he was at home in Nashville with his wife, Morgane, and their new twin baby boys — led the nominations with eight nods in coveted categories including Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year. Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and Keith Urban also received multiple nominations. McEntire — who has either hosted or co-hosted the ACMs a whopping 17 times between 1986 and 2012 — was also up for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Check out the complete list of ACM Awards winners below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

WINNER: Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

WINNER: Brett Young

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Lauren Alaina

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

Raelynn

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

LOCASH

WINNER: MIDLAND

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Breaker, Little Big Town

California Sunrise, Jon Pardi

WINNER: From A Room: Vol. 1, Chris Stapleton

Happy Endings, Old Dominion

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

WINNER: “Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

“I’ll Name the Dogs,” Blake Shelton

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Female,” Keith Urban

WINNER: “Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

“Whiskey and You,” Chris Stapleton

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Black,” Dierks Bentley

WINNER: “It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne

“Legends,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett

“We Should Be Friends,” Miranda Lambert

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Rhett Akins

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

“Funny (How Time Slips Away),” Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

WINNER: “The Fighter,” Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood

“What Ifs,” Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina