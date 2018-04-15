Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, and Miranda Lambert were the night’s big winners at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, which were hosted by Reba McEntire.
Stapleton — who wasn’t in attendance because it was revealed he was at home in Nashville with his wife, Morgane, and their new twin baby boys — led the nominations with eight nods in coveted categories including Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year. Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and Keith Urban also received multiple nominations. McEntire — who has either hosted or co-hosted the ACMs a whopping 17 times between 1986 and 2012 — was also up for Female Vocalist of the Year.
Check out the complete list of ACM Awards winners below:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Chris Young
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
WINNER: Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LoCash
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
WINNER: Old Dominion
NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
WINNER: Brett Young
NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Lauren Alaina
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
Raelynn
NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
High Valley
LANCO
LOCASH
WINNER: MIDLAND
Runaway June
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The Breaker, Little Big Town
California Sunrise, Jon Pardi
WINNER: From A Room: Vol. 1, Chris Stapleton
Happy Endings, Old Dominion
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR
“Better Man,” Little Big Town
WINNER: “Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
“I’ll Name the Dogs,” Blake Shelton
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Female,” Keith Urban
WINNER: “Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert
“Whiskey and You,” Chris Stapleton
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Black,” Dierks Bentley
WINNER: “It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne
“Legends,” Kelsea Ballerini
“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett
“We Should Be Friends,” Miranda Lambert
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Rhett Akins
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
“Funny (How Time Slips Away),” Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
WINNER: “The Fighter,” Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
“What Ifs,” Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina
