The Weeknd (probably) wasn't crying during emotional Coachella set

The Weeknd took the Coachella stage Friday night in California with a riveting set that featured breakup song “Call Out My Name,” but now everyone wants to know whether the 28-year-old singer was actually crying or not.

Many attendees believed he was, sharing footage from the performance on Twitter. True, “Call Out My Name” and “Privilege” seemed to strike a deeper chord with The Weeknd, and fans believe those hits to be about his breakup with Selena Gomez.

However, the footage taken from the concert wasn’t as convincing. He was sweating under the hot stage light as he closed out the first night of festivities. So… maybe he wasn’t crying?

A rep for The Weeknd did not immediately respond to EW’s request for clarification, but this investigation isn’t over! The people want to know.

Speculation arose from those songs, being that “Call Out My Name” and “Privilege” from My Dear Melancholy, The Weeknd’s first EP since his breakup with Gomez, include lines that might very well refer to her.

Some fans believe that “I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life” from the former song pertains to Gomez’s need of a kidney transplant. “Two red pills to take the blues away, away, away” from the latter, meanwhile, was suggested to be about her battle with anxiety and depression.

The last time The Weeknd was at Coachella, he attended with Gomez. They then broke up in October after a 10-month relationship.