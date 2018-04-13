Huey Lewis and the News cancel all 2018 performances due to frontman's hearing loss

Huey Lewis and the News have canceled all of their 2018 performances due to their frontman’s health woes.

The band announced the news on their Twitter page on Friday with a lengthy explanatory note from Lewis detailing his hearing loss and its impact on his singing ability. He revealed he lost most of his hearing two and a half months ago before a show in Dallas, making it difficult for him to sing.

“Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing,” he explained. “The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to hear pitch.” He also revealed that he has already visited multiple medical experts including the House Ear Institute, the Stanford Ear Institute, and the Mayo Clinic seeking a treatment plan.

“The doctors believe I have Meniere’s disease and have agreed that I can’t perform until I improve,” he concluded. “Therefore the only prudent thing to do is to cancel all future shows. Needless to say, I feel horrible about this and wish to sincerely apologize to all fans who’ve already bought tickets and were planning to come see us. I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again.”

Meniere’s disease is a disorder of the inner ear which causes episodes of vertigo and fluctuating hearing loss, according to the Mayo Clinic. Both alt-rocker Ryan Adams and Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth were diagnosed with Meniere’s disease in the past and have recovered and returned in good health to their music careers.

The band had already canceled some shows this spring, citing medical issues. In addition to a slew of individual tour dates, the band has been forced to cancel festival appearances, including their recently announced slot at August’s annual Outside Lands festival in San Francisco.

For fans eager to hear the tunes of Huey Lewis and the News, there is still the promise of a stage musical featuring the band’s music, currently in the works.