With less than a month to wait until Taylor Swift hits the road to bring her reputation stadium tour to fans around the country, it’s time to meet the dancers who’ll join her on the stage!

On Tuesday, Swift shared multiple behind-the-scenes rehearsal snaps on Instagram, including a group shot that featured her 16 dancers posing on a staircase backstage. “Say hi to the reputation Stadium Tour dancers!!” she captioned the pic. “Been spending my days rehearsing with these overwhelmingly talented people. 28 DAYS TIL GLENDALE AZ”

Thankfully, Swift tagged all the dancers in her post, so superfans can get nice and familiar before they attend the show(s). Here’s a list of the dancers names, for your stalking research needs: Mark Villaver, YoE Apolinario, Christian Owens, Maria Wada, Christian Henderson, Jazz Smith, Gracie Stewart, Giuseppe Giofre, Robert Green, Jake Roark Kodish, Jake Landgrebe, Toshi, Nadine Olmo, Grant “Atwiao” Gilmore, Stephanie Mincone and Maho Udo. (And, yes, eagle-eyed So You Think You Can Dance fans, both Villaver and Green were on last summer’s season 14 of the competition series.)

She also posted some other candid shots from backstage, captioning them with her own lyrics, mostly “Ur so gorgeous,” a grammatically incorrect take on the line “you’re so gorgeous” from her track “Gorgeous.”

The reputation stadium tour kicks off in Glendale, AZ on May 8.