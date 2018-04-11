Janelle Monáe is entering a new phase of her career — again

Janelle Monáe is an actress, activist, and musician, with a gift for reinvention. Monáe has done — and has been — many things over the course of her career, and now she’s about to enter the next phase.

Monáe first burst onto the scene with her unofficial first studio album, The Audition, in 2003. Her first full-length album, ArchAndroid, debuted in 2010, featuring the single “Tightrope.” In 2012, she was featured on fun.’s smash hit “We Are Young,” which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Those projects were followed up by her second album, The Electric Lady, and an EP, The Eephus; along the way, she’s garnered six Grammy nominations.

In 2016, Monáe switched gears and dipped her toe into acting. Her first two roles just happened to be in two Oscar-nominated films, Hidden Figures and Moonlight (which famously won Best Picture).

Now, she’s preparing to release her third album, Dirty Computer, on April 27. She previously released two singles from the album, “Django Jane” and “Make Me Feel,” the latter of which has been compared to her mentor and collaborator, Prince. Monáe will also be headlining AfroPunk Brooklyn in August.

Learn more about Monáe above in the latest installment of The Upbeat, a new video series presented by Citi.