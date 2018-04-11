Listen to Carrie Underwood's empowering new single, 'Cry Pretty'

Carrie Underwood is back with a new, empowering single.

“Cry Pretty,” Underwood’s first single since 2016, is a ballad about being vulnerable and emotionally honest. “I’m pretty good at keeping it together/I hold my composure, for worse or for better,” she sings. “But sometimes my emotions get the best of me/And falling apart is as human as it gets.”

The song alludes in part to Underwood’s struggle in past months after an accident that left her with a broken wrist and 40 to 50 stitches in her face. Underwood penned a letter to fans about the song, writing, “The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back. It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

Underwood co-wrote “Cry Pretty” with Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose, and Lori McKenna. In her letter, she also gave a shout-out to co-producer David Garcia. “I’ve always been lucky to have a voice in the writing and recording process, but this is the first time I am this involved in the production of my music. It’s been challenging and incredibly rewarding to be involved in every aspect from start to finish. David has been an amazing teacher and partner, and I’m so proud of what we have created,” she wrote.

The singer further teased a new album, a potential tour, and encouraged fans to tune in to her performance of “Cry Pretty” at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday. The event will mark her first public appearance since her accident.

Underwood shared in her fan letter that she’s on the mend and “doing pretty darn good”: “I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.”