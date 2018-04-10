Gwen Stefani announces Las Vegas residency

Gwen Stefani is headed to Vegas!

The singer and The Voice coach is joining the likes of Jennifer Lopez, the Backstreet Boys, and Celine Dion for a Las Vegas residency. On Tuesday, Stefani stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk potential marriage to Blake Shelton and announced that she’s going to be doing her first ever Vegas residency, entitled “Just a Girl,” this summer.

“I’m nervous!” she told the talk show host. “Honestly, I know I’m doing it, and I know I’m doing it, but it just doesn’t feel real yet.” After DeGeneres reassured her that she’s going to be great because she’s so impressive live, the singer shared so more information about show tickets. “Every ticket that I sell for this show, one dollar is going to Cure 4 Kids which is a local Vegas charity so it just feels good,” said Stefani.

✨ JUST ANNOUNCED ✨ @gwenstefani: Just A Girl Las Vegas Residency begins June 2018 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood! Get your tickets Friday at 10 AM. More info here: https://t.co/NSj9gox2ic pic.twitter.com/OZToBiFKzQ — Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 10, 2018

The “Just a Girl” residency will take place at Zappos Theater Planet Hollywood and kick off on June 27, 2018. For more information and tickets, which go on sale Friday, go to ticketmaster.com/gwen. Watch the clip above.