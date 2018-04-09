Lea Michele and Darren Criss are going on tour together, and we have a lot of feelings about what they should sing.

The former Glee co-stars announced Monday that they’re kicking off a joint tour, titled LM/DC, at the end of May, where they’ll showcase a variety of their original music off their recent solo albums, as well as throwback to Glee tunes and Broadway classics.

Michele and Criss first appeared together on Glee when he joined the Fox series during its second season as Warbler Blaine and have joined forces multiple times since, performing at New York City’s Elsie Fest and recording a series of duets together during a Facebook Live to promote their solo tunes. We assume they’ll likely deliver some of their greatest Glee hits, like Criss’ “Teenage Dream” and Michele’s “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” as well as dip into their Broadway catalog.

With all that in mind, here’s five songs they should do together on tour.

1. “Don’t You Want Me” by The Human League

Let’s go back to where it all began — Criss and Michele shared their first duet on Glee with this song in season 2’s “Blame it on the Alcohol.” In the episode, their characters get drunk at a party and deliver a rousing version of the 1980s hit, synths and all, before sharing a drunken kiss. For fans of Glee, this is the moment that started it all when it comes to Lea Michele and Darren Criss vocal collaborations. The song is a fun, upbeat chart that gives Michele and Criss a lot of room to riff off each other — particularly when the pair are often known for their ballads.

2. “A Whole New World” from Aladdin

Long before he was a star on Glee, Criss had a fan following from his days as a YouTuber, both portraying Harry Potter in Team Starkid’s unauthorized A Very Potter musical and recording acoustic covers of Disney songs, ranging from The Little Mermaid’s “Part of Your World” to Beauty and the Beast’s “Belle” to Mulan’s “I’ll Make a Man Out of You.” Criss doubled down on his Disney involvement, portraying Prince Eric in a live concert presentation of The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl. So, it wouldn’t be a Criss performance without a little Disney influence. We would love to see Michele and Criss team up on “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, bringing their sterling voices to one of the most iconic Disney songs of the last 30 years. We expect it’d be shining, shimmering, splendid.

3. “The Word of Your Body” from Spring Awakening

Michele started her illustrious career on Broadway, portraying Cosette in Les Miserables at the young age of eight. She became more widely known to audiences for her portrayal of troubled teen Wendla in 2006’s Spring Awakening opposite her real life best friend Jonathan Groff (who also appeared on Glee). We would love to see Michele throw it back to her roots and join Criss on this haunting tune from the Tony winning musical. The whole thing would just be too unreal (all this).

4. “The Letter” by The Box Tops

Sure, Criss and Michele’s wheelhouse is largely show tunes, but that doesn’t mean we don’t also love to see their takes on pop and rock charts as well. This song about two lovers getting back together after the arrival of a long-awaited letter is a great rock duet that we think the duo could knock out of the park. Michael Johns and Carly Smithson delivered a spectacular duet version of the song on American Idol, but Criss and Michele’s soulful voices could just top that. Lonely days are gone as long as Criss and Michele are singing love songs together.

5. “You’re the One that I Want” from Grease

Is there a more iconic pop-infused musical theater duet? We think not. On Glee, Michele and Criss excelled at playing Maria and Tony in the McKinley High production of West Side Story (and while we’re at it, we wouldn’t mind seeing them dust off “Tonight” or “Somewhere” during their tour), but we have no doubt they’d also make a perfect Sandy and Danny. This song has the perfect amount of playfulness for the old friends, while allowing them to showcase their musical theater chops. This duet is the one that we want. Oo, oo, oo.