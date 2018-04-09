Lea Michele and Darren Criss announce joint tour

Lea Michele and Darren Criss are hitting the road.

The Glee star and American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace actor are teaming up for a U.S. tour titled LM/DC. No strangers to the stage, the duo will perform together as well as individually, revisiting songs from Broadway and Glee as well as performing original songs from their recent solo albums.

“We’ve always had so much fun performing together for one-off gigs, so it’s high time we took that show on the road,” Michele and Criss said in a joint statement. “We share so much musical history together between Glee, Broadway, and our own solo projects, so it will be fun to put it all together for our fans in one big show.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Michele, who made her Broadway debut in Les Misérables at age 8, released her first album, Louder, in 2014. Last year, she promoted her album Places, selling out shows on her Intimate Evening With Lea Michele mini-tour. Criss, who previously starred in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway, recently debuted his first solo project in over seven years, a five-track indie EP titled Homework.

Check out the list of LM/DC tour dates below:

May 30: Nashville, Tennessee at The Ryman Auditorium

May 31: Cincinnati, Ohio at Taft Theatre

June 2: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Benedum Center

June 3: Washington, D.C. at Kennedy Center

June 5: Indianapolis, Indiana at Murat Theatre

June 6: Columbus, Ohio at Ohio Theatre

June 8: Easton, Pennsylvania at State Theatre Center for the Arts

June 9: Newark, New Jersey at NJPAC

June 10: Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Sony Centre

*All dates, cities, and venues subject to change.

Artist and American Express ticket pre-sale begin Wednesday, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday.